DCs told to ensure effective ban on polythene bags

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has once again imposed a ban on the manufacture, use, sale and purchase of polythene bags in the city for two months.

According to a notification issued by the commissioner office on Thursday, by adopting Resolution No. 72 on May 19, 2022, the of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had imposed a ban on manufacturing, selling, buying and using plastic bags.

“However, it has been noticed that the directions mentioned in the resolution are not being implemented in letter and spirit in Karachi Division,” it said, adding that resultantly, the flow of rain drains was being obstructed and sewerage lines chocked, causing a “severely negative impact”.

The notification said there are sufficient grounds to take necessary measures to stop the use of polythene bags in the city. Therefore, exercising powers under Section 144(6) of the CrPC, the commissioner has imposed a ban on plastic bags for two months from August 18 to October 18.

Commissioner Memon has directed the deputy commissioners of all seven districts and the assistant commissioners of all towns of Karachi to take action against violators in coordination with the SSPs and get the violators booked under Section 188 of the PPC.