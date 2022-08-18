Tree plantation campaign

MANSEHRA: District and Sessions judge Ziaur Rehman on Wednesday inaugurated a tree plantation drive at the judicial complex.

He planted a deodar sapling while inaugurating the drive during which as many as 3000 trees would be planted at the judicial complex.

Hazara division’s Chief Conservator Yousuf Khan, who was also present on the occasion, said that his department would plant hundreds and thousands of samplings in eight districts of Hazara Division including Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kolai-Palas, and Lower Kohistan.