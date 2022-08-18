By-polls on September 25th: Nomination papers’ scrutiny completed

PESHAWAR: The scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates for the by-polls on four National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtun­khwa was completed on Wednesday.

An official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said the scrutiny of the papers for the four NA seats as well as one reserved seat had been completed.

One paper each was rejected in NA-31 and NA-45 for technical reasons. He said as many as 42 candidates had submitted papers for the by-polls. According to the ECP, appeals against acceptance or rejection of the papers for NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar and NA-45 Kurram could be filed till August 20. The decision will be made by August 25. Candidates can withdraw nomination papers till August 27.

The ECP will allot election symbols to the candidates on August 29 while polling will be held on September 25. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has provided a list of three woman candidates for one reserved seat for women, including Mehvish Ali, Shandana Gulzar and Roheela Hamid.