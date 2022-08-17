Upgraded Haripur hospital to offer more facilities: ex-minister

GHAZI: Former federal minister Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday said health services would get improved with upgrading of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Haripur, saying it would have modern equipment and state-of-the-art machinery for patients. He visited the under-construction hospital building where the officials briefed him about the progress of construction work.

The federal minister had helped upgrade the hospital from Category D to Category C and demolished a 60-year-old building to construct a state-of-the-art health facility.

The old building had developed cracks and was about to collapse.

Omar Ayub said the chief minister had earmarked Rs1.05 billion for the hospital building and equipment. He said that besides modern laboratories and operation theatres, there would be residential facilities for doctors, paramedics and other hospital employees.

The former minister thanked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for taking care of the people of Ghazi.

Omar Ayub also spoke about other under-construction development projects in Ghazi Tehsil of Haripur district.

He said the Tarbela-Lawrence Pur Road has been built with a cost of Rs1.08 billion while work on other multi billions projects is in progress.

The former federal minister said that work on grid stations and gas supply projects was also in progress, saying it would bring a revolution in the lives of the people in Haripur.