Balochistan copter crash: PM offers condolence to martyred soldier’s family

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz on Sunday visited the residence of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan –a victim of Balochistan copter crash - to offer his condolence. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the members of bereaved family and offered prayer for the departed soul.

A Pakistan army helicopter with six officers and soldiers, including Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Commander 12 Corps onboard went missing during flood relief operations on August 1. Later, the ISPR announced that the wreckage of unfortunate helicopter was found in Musa Goth Windar Lasbela with all six officers soldiers onboard embraced martyrdom.