Balochistan copter crash: PM offers condolence to martyred soldier’s family

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz on Sunday visited the residence of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan –a victim of Balochistan copter crash - to offer his condolence. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the members of bereaved family and offered prayer for the departed soul.
A Pakistan army helicopter with six officers and soldiers, including Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Commander 12 Corps onboard went missing during flood relief operations on August 1. Later, the ISPR announced that the wreckage of unfortunate helicopter was found in Musa Goth Windar Lasbela with all six officers soldiers onboard embraced martyrdom.
SUKKUR: A 13-year-old student of 5th class and daughter of a primary school teacher was allegedly gang-raped in...
PESHAWAR: Five years after a brave encounter with terrorists who attacked the Agricultural Training Institute on...
China and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have a history of mutually beneficial friendship. Friendship is based on the...
Most of the victims, belonged to the flooding-areas of Kachho desert and Manchhar Lake, died due to lack of provision...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Sunday alleged that the Pakistan...
Another massive reversal or what Imran Khan would say U-turn is the PTI’s narrative of US conspiracy has fallen flat...
Comments