Minister elated at govt schools’ results

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai on Saturday said students from government schools had secured positions in the Secondary School Certificate examination.

“I appreciate the efforts of the teaching staff and principals of the schools of Mardan and Kohat who have done a great job,” he added. He said the students secured prominent positions in the 10th grade examinations.

He added, “I congratulate all the toppers and good luck to those who could not succeed. It is a proud moment for government schoolchildren to top the board”.

Sania of Khyber Islamic Model School in Nowshera and Muhammad Saad of Government Higher Secondary School Hathian in Mardan secured the first position with 1088 marks. Ismat Ali of Fazal Haq College Mardan secured the second position with 1086 marks. Momina Aamir, Aliza Gulalai Fayyaz and Bibi Maryam of Girls Cadet College Mardan secured the third position with 1085 marks.