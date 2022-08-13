Prosecutor general put on notice over plea for fair probe into underage girl marriage case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notices to the prosecutor general and others on a petition seeking fair investigations into the high-profile underage girl marriage case.

Petitioner Syed Mehdi Ali Kazmi submitted in the petition that he was the complainant of the case registered at Al-Falah police station pertaining to the kidnapping of her underage daughter and unlawful marriage.

He submitted that the investigation officer (IO) of the case had not been conducting the investigation in accordance with the law and had taken out the rape charge from the scope of investigation.

He submitted that the IO had distanced himself from finding of rape charges during the hearing despite the fact that consent and statement of child under the age of 16 was irrelevant and could not be presented as defence for the accused for the crime of kidnapping and abduction.

The petitioner submitted that the submission of charge sheet by the IO without complying with the mandatory provisions demanding medical examination of the victim should be declared illegal and void.

The high court was requested to issue a direction for the supervision of the case by an officer of the rank of DIG, excluding that of the Criminal Investigation Agency, to ensure a fair and transparent investigation. The petitioner also asked the SHC to restrain the IO from the submission of challan of the case until the court had satisfied itself that a fair investigation had been conducted in the case.

After a preliminary hearing of the petition, the SHC issued notices to the prosecutor general and others, and called their comments on August 18.