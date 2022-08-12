Another key assignment planned for Maryam

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. -AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has decided to give an important assignment to its Central Vice President Maryum Nawaz.

Sources said the work for establishing a separate secretariat for Maryum Nawaz was under way. The new office for Maryam Nawaz is being established behind the main party secretariat in Model Town, sources said adding the renovations of the building, which was already present there were in full swing.

Sources said party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif has given a go ahead to Maryum Nawaz to start full political activities besides mobilizing the party. Sources claimed that an additional post in the party ranks may also be given to Maryam Nawaz.

Instead of Jati Umra, Maryam Nawaz will sit in her Model Town office and participate in daily political activities. Sources said after renovation, Maryum Nawaz office will be equipped with necessary tools to handle social media and electronic media campaigns and monitoring.

Maryam’s office in Model Town will be ready in about a week, sources claimed that Mian Nawaz Sharif has also directed various senior leaders of the party to report to Maryam Nawaz as and when required.

When contacted, PMLN leader Azma Bukhari said that no formal announcement about any additional responsibilities of Maryum Nawaz was made. She said party leadership gave different tasks to it’s office holders and whenever a task was given to Maryum Nawaz, she performed her job very actively.

About shifting of Maryum Nawaz office from Jatti Umrah to Model Town, she said office of Maryum Nawaz was already present in the secretariat and obviously if she was assigned any additional work, she have to sit in Model Town.