Woman dies in Bajaur floods

KHAR: A woman was killed and standing crops destroyed in flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Arang area in Bajaur tribal district on Wednesday.
Local residents said that a woman, who was the wife of Bacha Mir Khan, was grazing cattle outside her home when floodwater in a seasonal stream swept her away.
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan , the federal and...
LAHORE: The delegations of Bill Melinda Gates Foundation and UNAids called on Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan on...
KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court has extended till August 24 interim pre-arrest bail of Haleem Adil Sheikh, the...
KARACHI: A man was killed during a clash on the Super Highway on Wednesday within the jurisdiction of the Sacchal...
PESHAWAR: Blue Veins, a local non-governmental organisation, under the initiative of ‘promoting sustainable tobacco...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has announced Rs800,000 each for the heirs of seven people who lost...
Comments