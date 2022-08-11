 
Thursday August 11, 2022
Peshawar

Woman dies in Bajaur floods

By Our Correspondent
August 11, 2022

KHAR: A woman was killed and standing crops destroyed in flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Arang area in Bajaur tribal district on Wednesday.

Local residents said that a woman, who was the wife of Bacha Mir Khan, was grazing cattle outside her home when floodwater in a seasonal stream swept her away.

