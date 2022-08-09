Ministers satisfied with Muharram security measures

Foolproof security arrangements have been made by the Sindh government and the provincial police department for the security of the Muharram processions and Majalis being held across the province, said Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday.

They said that in addition to setting up a command & control monitoring cell at the police headquarters in Karachi, the Sindh police have installed closed-circuit television cameras along all the routes of the processions.

They added that vehicles of law enforcement agencies have also been deployed for the processions, while thousands of officials of the police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies have been performing their duties for the security of the processions.

The ministers expressed these views during their tour of the main routes of the 9th Muharram processions and their visit to the Command & Control Centre at the Central Police Office. The ministers inspected the monitoring cell established by the Sindh police at their HQ.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. The police chief briefed the ministers about the steps taken to ensure the security of the 9th Muharram processions in the city.

The ministers said that foolproof security arrangements made by the Sindh police are commendable. They acknowledged that the 8th Muharram procession had been held peacefully, while the 9th Muharram procession was also moving towards its destination smoothly.

They said that God willing, similar security arrangements would be ensured for the procession of 10th Muharram on Tuesday (today). They added that they had also toured various routes of the procession and reviewed the security arrangements there.

The ministers said the provincial government has been endeavouring to ensure that the participants of the religious processions do not face any sort of a problem. They said that police and law enforcement agencies have already been deployed for the security of the participants of the procession, but urged the public to also cooperate with the security officials.

Earlier, the ministers had toured the procession routes, including the Nishtar Park, the Numaish area, the Rainbow Centre, the Saddar Empress Market, MA Jinnah Road and the Bolton Market, to review the security arrangements there.

SSU cops on duty

Over 1,200 personnel, including 473 commandos of the Special Security Unit (SSU), have been deployed for security duties at mourning processions and Majalis in Muharram. Officials said on Monday the police personnel of the Security Division were performing security duties during mourning processions and majalis across the city.

According to the security plan, more than 1,200 police personnel of Security Division including 473 SSU commandos, have been deployed in sensitive areas, along traditional routes of mourning processions and at majalis.

Apart from this, sharp shooters are also being stationed atop high-rise buildings along the main route of processions, and the main procession will also be monitored by a specialized command and control bus equipped with modern cameras.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed said that SSU commandos were highly trained and equipped with modern weapons and communication systems to deal with miscreants and terrorists in any emergency situation.

He further said that the advanced and professionally trained Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) team of the Special Security Unit would remain alert on the occasion to deal with any untoward incident. He appealed to the citizens to inform Madadgar-15 police about any suspicious person or activity.

Security plan

The Sindh police department has devised a comprehensive security plan for Muharram and deployed police commandos and snipers as part of the security measures.

Sindh police chief Memon recently held a meeting with his subordinates, including Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho, and discussed the security measures adopted for Muharram. Memon issued directives for effective policing and deployments at key positions so as to avert any possible threat.

Odho has devised a security plan for Muharram and ordered his subordinates to adopt extra security measures during processions. Officials said that on 10th Muharram, a Majlis will be held at the Nishtar Park, then at about 8am, the main procession will leave for the Imambargah Hussainian Iranian via the route designated for 9th Muharram. The officials adopted extra security measures considering threat perceptions about the placing and planting of any subversive material inside mosques or Imambargahs and at the venues of Majalis as well as along the route of the processions, especially in abandoned buildings.

The Sindh police chief told his subordinates that the principal object of the uniformed police detailed in this security order would be to ensure the safety of lives, maintenance of law and order, smooth and peaceful conduct of all mourning processions, and to deal with any emergency or terrorist activity. The police chiefs of the East and South Ranges, assisted by the district and divisional police chiefs, SDPOs and SHOs, and the force detailed in the plan would be overall in charge of the security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions.

The officials deployed for security duty have been directed to ensure security and safety of the lives and properties of mourners as well as members of the public. The implementation of these measures in letter and spirit can only be ensured by thorough briefings of staff, which should be done at the lowest level by the SSPs, SDPOs and SHOs.