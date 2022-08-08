Teenage boy’s body found hanging from tree

The body of a teenage boy was found hanging from a tree near Safoora Chowrangi within the limits of the Malir Cantonment police station on Sunday. Responding to reports from local people, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the body of 14-year-old Ramesh to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for an autopsy.

Police suspected that the boy committed suicide by hanging himself from tree. They said that they found a piece of paper written in the Sindhi language on the body, saying that he was committing suicide. According to the police, Ramesh had left home on Friday and since then he had been missing. His family members had approached the police and registered a missing complaint.