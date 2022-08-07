Car wash near Quaid’s Mazar ordered shut for flooding road

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has ordered the officials concerned to close a car wash near the Mazar-e-Quaid until it makes arrangements for the proper disposal of its wastewater.

Shah took notice of the wastewater of the car service facility at a filling station flooding the nearby road while he and an aide to the chief minister, Waqar Mehdi, were touring different parts of the city on Saturday.

The LG minister visited Sharea Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, the Mazar-e-Quaid, the Nishtar Park, Martin Road, Jahangir Road, MA Jinnah Road, the Khaliqdina Hall, Kharadar, the Merewether Tower, and their adjacent areas and roads. He reviewed the sanitation and security arrangements there ahead of the Muharram processions.

He asked the officials concerned to take action against those responsible for littering in the city. He directed the civic officials to improve sanitation and lighting arrangements in different parts of the city. He said ministers, advisers and officers of the provincial government had been present on the roads of the city to serve the public in accordance with the directions given by the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He also said that back-to-back spells of monsoon rains, constant maintenance of the drainage system, and traffic and security arrangements were a test of the abilities of the civic officials concerned.

He claimed that all the relevant civic and municipal agencies have been working together to serve the residents of the city in the best possible manner. He said that the sole objective of these organisations is to serve the masses.

He also inspected the sanitation, lighting and security arrangements along the route of the Ashura procession. He said police, Rangers and other law enforcement officials are fully alert to provide security to the participants of the Muharram gatherings and processions. He added that these officials remained vigilant round the clock to protect the people’s lives and belongings.