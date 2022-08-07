Poor economy: PPP leader wants Imran taken to task

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Najmuddin Khan on Saturday asked the federal government and Supreme Court to take action against former prime minister Imran Khan for pushing the country towards bankruptcy.

He was speaking at a press conference after a meeting of PPP office-bearers here.

Flanked by the PPP provincial office-bearers and activists, he said the person, who had been declared “Sadiq and Ameen” had turned out to be the biggest thief.

The PPP leader held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman responsible for the deteriorating state of the economy, saying everyone was aware as to who had ruined the government departments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said 51 percent members of the ruling party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would form a forward bloc against their own party’s government.

He claimed that the members of the forward bloc would form the next government with the cooperation of the opposition in KP.

The PPP leader said that members of the forward bloc were in contact with them. He said the forward bloc would bring forward one of their members for the chief minister and they would extend support to them.

Najmuddin Khan said the PPP’s parliamentary leader had not joined the JUIF though his son did. He said they were not toppling the government but it was collapsing on its own.

He came down hard on the PTI chairman, who talked about regime change but the KP chief minister met the US ambassador and received vehicles from him.

This, he said, had exposed double standards of the PTI leaders. He paid tributes to police officers and jawans who were martyred fighting terrorism.

Pakistan People’s Party leader asked the Supreme Court to announce its decision in the Malam Jabba and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) cases.

PPP leader Amjad Afridi said Imran Khan was contesting elections from nine seats because he had no candidate.

He said the PTI set ablaze forests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to hide its corruption in the Billion Tree Tsunami project. He said they would draw future lines of action to expose corruption of the PTI government in the province if the apex court did not announce a decision in the mega corruption scandals.