Wheel-jam strike enters 2nd day

MIRANSHAH: The shutter down and wheel-jam strike entered second day here on Friday, disrupting business activities and routine life.
Roads in Razmak, Miranshah, Ghulam Khan, Dattakhel, Spinwam and other places in North Waziristan were blocked. The business markets also remained closed for the second day. However, medical stories, groceries and hotels remained open to facilitate the people.
Local people led by elders also staged protest camps at various places.
The Utmanzai elders said they would continue to stage the protests until the government ensured the maintenance of peace and brought an end to target killings.
