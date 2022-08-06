PDWP approves 62 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved 62 projects worth Rs110241 million.

The approval was accorded at the meeting of the PDWP, which was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah. The district development plans for several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also part of the approved projects, said an official handout.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and departments concerned. The forum approved 62 projects pertaining to Rural Development, Irrigation, Public Health Engineering, C&W, Health, Elementary and Secondary and higher Education for the uplift of the province.

Approved projects include construction and improvement of irrigation and crossing facilities and flood infrastructure in villages including Chuprial, Baidara, Shokhdara, Durushkhela, Bazkhela, Sakhra and adjoining areas of Swat district. Under district development plans, projects would also be launched in many other districts.