Monsoon plantation drive launched

TIMERGARA: Additional Assistant Commissioner Timegara Shawana Haleem along with District Forest Officer (DFO) Shah Khalid and sub-divisional forest officer (SDFO) Muqaaed Khan on Friday kicked off the monsoon plantation drive by planting a sapling in Balambat.
The DFO said that the forest department was organising awareness sessions in educational institutions on the importance of preservation of forests.
Speaking to reporters on the occasion, AAC Timergara Shawana Haleem said that evergreen saplings would be planted in hilly areas.
