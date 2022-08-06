Traffic police issue diversion plan for processions on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram

The Karachi traffic police chief, DIG Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, on Friday issued a traffic diversion plan for the Ashura processions that would be held on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharramul Haram to be held between Sunday and Tuesday.

Officials said that the main processions on the three days to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his associates would start at the Nishtar Park and terminate at the Imambargah Hussanian Iranian in Kharadar.

According to the traffic police arrangements, on Sunday, 8th Muharram, the main procession would start at the Nishtar Park at about 1:30pm. It would proceed to the Imambargah Hussain Iranian in Kharadar through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, Chand Bibi Chowk, Nishter Road, Nigar Cinema, Altaf Hussain Road, Denso Hall, Bombay Bazaar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road.

On Monday, 9th Muharram, a procession would start in Liaquatabad that would reach the Nishtar Park after visting the imambargah on Martin Road. After then, a Majlis would be held at the park, at the end of which the main procession would start at about around 12pm. The procession would end at the Imambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar.

On Tuesday, 10th Muharram, a Majlis would be held at the Nishtar Park from 7:30am till 9am. After then, the main procession would start marching towards the Imambargah Hussainian Iranian.

As soon as the processions would start marching from the Nishter Park, all the vehicular Traffic coming from the city side would be diverted towards Soldier Bazar Road (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), Coast Guards, Anklesaria Chowk to Jubilee or Nishtar Road.

All kind of traffic coming from the Nazimabad side would be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishtar Road and the Zoological Garden. All kind of traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side would be diverted towards Martin Road. These vehicles would be permitted to proceed to Jail, Jamshed Road, Kashmir Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Sharea Faisal to reach their destinations.

All kind of traffic coming from Stadium Road would proceed to New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles would be diverted at Dada Bhoy Noorji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Sharea Faisal.

The traffic coming from the Super Highway and Gulberg side would be diverted at Liaquatabad No 10 towards Nazimabad No 2 and would proceed via Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue Road, Shershah and Mauripur Road. For the return journey, these vehicles would adopt the same route.

No vehicular traffic would be permitted to proceed towards the route of the procession from Gurumandir. Similarly, no vehicular traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Quaideen would be allowed to proceed towards Numaish, except those arriving for participating in the procession having stickers pasted on their windscreen. The rest of the vehicles would be diverted from Society Signal.

No traffic would be allowed to use MA Jinnah Road-Preedy junction until the main procession had crossed the intersection. The traffic coming from the Zoological Garden and Aga Khan-III Road would be allowed to move till Anklesaria Hospital.