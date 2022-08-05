Sindh police remember martyrs on Youm-e-Shuhada

The Sindh police on Thursday observed Police Martyrs Day (Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police) to pay tribute to the sacrifices of law enforcing cops in their fight against crime.

In his statement on the occasion, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon said Police Martyrs' Day was a day of renewal of vows of those officers and officials who had sacrificed their lives in the cause of peace and achieved the status of martyrdom.

He called the police force the guarantor of peace in the province, and stated that every officer and youth of the Sindh police was engaged in their duty for the protection of life and property of the people.

It is our duty to uphold the Constitution of Pakistan, the Sindh police chief stated. He explained that only by upholding our Constitution, we could make the defence of the country impregnable and highlight our brand as a peaceful and civilised nation all over the world. The Sindh police are taking all possible measures to eliminate crime, which is evident from the sacrifices made by the martyrs of the police force, IGP Memon said.

In his message, the Karachi police chief, Additional IG Javed Alam Odho, paid glowing tributes to the police martyrs who had laid down their lives for maintaining peace, eradicating terrorism and protecting the life and property of the citizens in Karachi.

He said observing Police Martyrs Day meant renewing the commitment of the police to establishing and maintaining law and order and not hesitating to offer any sacrifice in this regard. The morale of the Karachi police force is high and the trust of the people in the police was the guarantee of our success, the Karachi police chief said.

He explained that so far, more than 902 cops of the Karachi police had helped restored peace in the city by sacrificing their lives. He added that the martyrs were pride of the department and the welfare of the martyrs’ families was a priority of the police.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Police Security Division chief, DIG Dr Maqsood Ahmed, held a guard of honour ceremony at the SSU headquarters wherein homage was paid to the martyrs of the Sindh police who had sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country.

DIG Ahmed accompanied by senior officers also laid a floral wreath at the martyr’s memorial and offered Fateha. He also paid a visit to the Security-I, Security-II and Madadgar-15 (Muhafiz) headquarters to pay tribute to the martyrs of the respective units.

He said the day was of great importance as the police force commemorated the sacrifices of its personnel in the line of duty. He added that by observing the day, the police also sent a message to the martyrs’ families that they would continue to be supported.

DIG Ahmed also met families of martyred cops on the day. The families expressed gratitude for commemorating the martyrs, and said that they were not only called by the police high-ups on Police Martyrs Day but also were supported and helped by them whenever they were in need.

They added that whenever the country required, their future generations would render sacrifices for their motherland. Police Martyrs Day was also celebrated at the district levels. Malir SSP Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur said that the martyrs could never be forgotten as they had sacrificed their lives for the cause of peace.

The families of the martyrs should never consider themselves alone as all the officers and soldiers are with them, the officer said, adding that the existing peace in the country owed much to the sacrifices of the martyrs of the law enforcers.

SSP Bahadur and other officers of the District Malir police also met families of martyred policemen and presented them flowers and gifts. In all the police stations of District Malir, prayers were offered for the martyrs and Holy Quran was recited for them.

In his statement, West SSP Dr Farrukh Raza also paid rich tributes to the police martyrs. He went to resting places of police martyrs who had laid down their lives to eradicate terrorism and protect the life and property of the citizens. The West police also presented flowers and gifts to the martyrs’ families who were also assured of all possible support from the police department in their every challenge.