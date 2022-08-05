Additional budget allocated for repair of roads damaged by rains, CM tells MQM-P leaders

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that an additional budget for the repair of roads damaged by heavy downpours over the past month has been approved.

A 17-member delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement led by Khawaja Izhar called on the chief minister at the CM House on Thursday to discuss the condition of the roads damaged by monsoon rains in Karachi and Hyderabad. MQM leader Khawaja Izhar told Shah that the rains had badly affected the infrastructure of both cities. Due to the damaged roads, the flow of traffic had become highly problematic.

Shah said the government had allocated Rs5 billion for the repair and maintenance of the roads in Karachi, adding that another Rs1.5 billion was approved by the cabinet to repair the damaged road and drainage lines on seven routes of Peoples Bus Service. He said a separate budget for Hyderabad had also been approved, assuring that the repair and maintenance work in both cities would be started very soon.

The CM said that he had also directed all the deputy commissioners, including those posted in Karachi, to assess the losses and damages caused by heavy rains to life, properties, houses, and crops so that necessary action could be taken to support the people.