SC orders removal of encroachments from state, forest lands

The Supreme court has directed the Sindh government to remove encroachments from state and forest lands within three months.

Hearing a petition calling for the removal of an encroachment on a government land, a two-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, inquired the advocate general of the province if a court order with regard to the removal of the encroachment from state land had been complied with.

The law officer submitted that drive against encroachments was underway and sought further time to submit the compliance report. The apex court directed the provincial government and the revenue department to ensure the removal of het encroachment from state land and submit a compliance report within three months.