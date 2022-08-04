Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed corps commander of Quetta

RAWALPINDI: Former director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor has been appointed Corps Commander Quetta, Geo News reported Wednesday citing the military’s media wing.
According to the ISPR, Lt-Gen Ghafoor has been appointed to replace his predecessor, Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali who along with five other Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyrdom on Tuesday after an aviation helicopter of the army crashed in Balochistan.
Comments
Welcome Asif Ghafoor sab i love pakistan i love army i love isi commented 11 hours ago
Reply 2 0