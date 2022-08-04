Secretary reviews loan schemes progress

LAHORE: Industries and Commerce Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi has said that thousands of people have benefited from the easy loan schemes of Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

Presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the progress of Punjab Small Industries Corporation on industrial loan schemes, he directed digitising the entire process of issuance and collection of loans to make the schemes more transparent and efficient. He said that the recovery of the loans under the schemes of PSIC should be ensured at all costs.

The number of beneficiaries of the schemes can be increased by the recovery of the loans. He directed that the action should be taken against the regional directors who are negligent in recovering the loans. The directors of Punjab Small Industries Corporation attended in the meeting.

ETPB chief assures Hindu community of full protection: Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Habibur Rahman Gilani presided over an important meeting of Pakistan Hindu Temple Management Committee here on Wednesday.

President Hindu Management Committee Krishan Sharma, General Secretary Dewan Chand Chawla and other committee members from across the country attended the meeting. Additional Secretary Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas and other officers were also present.

In the meeting, all the members through a unanimous resolution appreciated the Chairman Board and the Shrines Administration for taking possession of the historic Valmiki temple from a Hindu family. They also appreciated that the renovation work of temple. Chairman Board assured the members that all possible measures would be taken for the protection of the temples and the welfare of the Hindu community. Later on, with the support of Pakistan Hindu Management Committee and ETPB, a ceremony was held at the historical Valmiki Temple in which more than 100 Valmiki Hindu, various Sikh, Christian leaders from across the country participated. The committee reviewed the renovation and construction work and lauded the initiatives of the ETPB. On the occasion, Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas said that Pakistan is minority friendly country and minorities and their worship place are safe in Pakistan.

Additional Secretary Rana Shahid said that the ETPB looked after around 200 gurdwaras and 150 temples across the country.

Two uplift schemes approved: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs3.299 billion. These schemes were approved in the second meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Construction of Mohra Shera Dam Rawalpindi (revised) at the cost of Rs1.128 billion, provision of PET Scan and Cyclotron Machine at Nishtar Hospital, Multan at the cost of Rs2.170 billion.