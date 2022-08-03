 
Wednesday August 03, 2022
IHC suspends PAC’s move against ex-NAB chief

Court issues notices to National Assembly and PAC secretaries and restrained them from taking any adverse action against former NAB chairman

By Our Correspondent
August 03, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq has suspended a recommendation made by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to remove Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal from the chairmanship of the Missing Persons Commission.

The court issued notices to the National Assembly and PAC secretaries and restrained them from taking any adverse action against the former NAB chairman. Petitioner’s counsel Shoaib Shaheen stated the PAC had decided to write a letter for removing Javed Iqbal from the chairmanship of the commission. The court remarked the PAC powers issue had been raised in two other petitions. The counsel pleaded the minutes of PAC’s July 7 meeting be declared as illegal. Deputy Attorney-General Arshid Kiyani said this matter had now shifted from the PAC to the inquiry commission. The court adjourned the case until Aug 11.

