Four friends from Liaquatabad drown at turtle beach

Four young friends drowned on Sunday at the turtle beach in Hawkesbay within the limits of the Mauripur police station. Police said the four arrived at the beach on Sunday morning to make a picnic where they drowned while bathing.

Upon receiving the information, divers from the Edhi and Chhipa welfare organisations reached the scene and started a search operation but they were only able to recover two bodies and the other two bodies are yet to be retrieved.

The retrieved bodies were transported to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medico-legal formalities where one of them was identified to be that of 25-year-old Nehal, son of Irfan. The other body is yet to be identified.

The other drowned friends were identified as Fahad, 15, and Shahrukh, 25. Police said all the victims were residents of the Sindhi Hotel area in Liaquatabad. Earlier on Saturday, two friends from North Karachi drowned while bathing in the sea at the Hawkesbay beach.

Following frequent incidents of drowning, the authorities have imposed the Section 144 on bathing in the sea. The roads leading towards the Hawkesbay and turtle beaches have been blocked by placing barricades and the police have been also deputed to stop picnickers from going to the sea for picnicking.