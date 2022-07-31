SHC restrains builders from dispossessing residents of flats

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has restrained private builders from dispossessing the residents of flats from a multi-storey building in the Jamshed Quarters area or creating any third party interest in respect of their properties.

The interim order came on a lawsuit of Haji Ibrahim and others, who had purchased flats in the multi-storey building, Kulsoom Residency, situated in the Jamshed Quarters area. The plaintiffs submitted that they were owners of different flats in the building and the possession was handed over to them by the builders.

They submitted that they had completed the entire sale proceed of the flats but they were not being given sub-leases by the builders on the pretext of their internal dispute. They submitted that the defendants had filed a high court appeal with regard to the execution of sub-lease but the court had disposed of the case with a direction to the defendants to hand over the properties to the owners.

The SHC was requested to restrain the builders from dispossessing the plaintiffs from their legally owned properties and direct them to issue sub-lease in their favour.

A single bench of the high court headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi after a preliminary hearing of the lawsuit issued notices to the Sindh Building Control Authority, private builder and others, and called their comments. In the meantime, the high court restrained the private builders from dispossessing the plaintiffs from their properties and creating any third party interest.