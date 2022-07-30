Ghulam Mehmood Dogar new CCPO Lahore: Transfer, posting of CCPO, other officers notified

LAHORE : The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of the officers, including Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore on Friday.

According to the notification, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Additional Inspector General of Police Logistics & Procurement, has been transferred and posted as CCPO Lahore. Besides, Abid Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Faisalabad, posted as Additional Director General Faisalabad Development Authority, while Qaiser Abbas Rind, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Faisalabad, has been given additional charge of the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) until further orders. Umer Javed, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali, and Muhammad Umair, Deputy Secretary (Admin) P&D Board, have replaced each other. Manzoor Hussain, Secretary Special Education, has been transferred and posted as DG Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sanaullah, DG Wildlife & Parks, as Additional Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports and Mubeen Ilahi, Additional Secretary CM Office, as DG Wildlife and Parks. Capt (Retd) Rizwan Qadeer, DC Gujrat, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Admin) Industries, Commerce & Investment, while Amar Shahzad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Gujrat, after promotion to BS-18, has been posted as DC Gujrat. Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad, Lt. (Retd) Sohail Ashraf, has been transferred and posted as DG Industries, Prices, Weights and Measures vice Imran Hamid, already transferred and posted as DC Faisalabad.