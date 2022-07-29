Rain brings miseries to Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Torrential rain that hit the provincial capital along with other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the country early Thursday brought misery to dwellers of Peshawar and its suburbs though it turned the weather pleasant.

Rainwater inundated the low-lying areas and flooded roads in different parts of the city and surrounding localities.

The heavy shower exposed the civic bodies’ performance as water flooded the roads due to choking of drains and also entered houses and shops. The flood in Mian Khan Khwar on the Nasir Bagh Road cut off the link between Sakhi Pul, Juma Khan Kilay and other surrounding areas with the Board and Nasir Bagh, etc. The flood washed away the alternative kacha road where a bridge is under construction on the nullah and traffic flow remained disturbed the entire day. Local people criticized the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for the slow pace of work on the bridge.

Motorists and public transport drivers who remained stranded on both sides of the khwar, said the work on the bridge has been going for months but could not be completed due to slow pace. They said the work on the road and bridge was slow and that was causing hardships to the local population and residents of different housing colonies located on the Nasir Bagh Road.