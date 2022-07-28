Tayyaba Gul harassment case: PAC summons former secretary to PM

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has summoned former secretary to prime minister Azam Khan on August 11 in the Tayyaba Gul harassment case.
In its directive to the secretary Establishment Division to ensure the presence of Azam before the PAC on August 11, the PAC said Azam should appear before it to explain his point of view. Tayyaba Gul has also been asked to attend the PAC meeting.
The PAC agenda for August 11 is related to the National Accountability Bureau, Bus Rapid Transit (Peshawar), corruption in Bank of Khyber, Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami and utilisation of a government helicopter by unauthorised persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
TEHRAN: Iran is investigating a claim of a near-miss in its airspace between two Pakistani passenger jets due to human...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves today for two-day Tashkent SCO Council of...
ISLAMABAD: Former Attorney General for Pakistan Irfan Qadir said on Wednesday the judiciary cannot be independent if...
SUKKUR/LAHORE/DIK/ISLAMABAD: Torrential rains Wednesday played havoc in various parts of the country, killing 12...
Muhammad Khan Bhatti rose from the rank of grade-7 clerk to grade-22 officer, the only provincial civil servant...
NEWS DELHI: Indian Army Jawan Shantimay Rana, 24, was arrested for allegedly leaking military information to Pakistan....
Comments
Tahir commented 58 minutes ago
Reply 0 0