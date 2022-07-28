Tayyaba Gul harassment case: PAC summons former secretary to PM

Tayyaba Gul. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has summoned former secretary to prime minister Azam Khan on August 11 in the Tayyaba Gul harassment case.

In its directive to the secretary Establishment Division to ensure the presence of Azam before the PAC on August 11, the PAC said Azam should appear before it to explain his point of view. Tayyaba Gul has also been asked to attend the PAC meeting.

The PAC agenda for August 11 is related to the National Accountability Bureau, Bus Rapid Transit (Peshawar), corruption in Bank of Khyber, Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami and utilisation of a government helicopter by unauthorised persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.