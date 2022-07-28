T20 Asia Cup to be shifted to UAE

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has finally decided to shift the eagerly awaited T20 Asia Cup to UAE after completing the consultation process with member countries.

The event will get underway on August 17 with the final to be played on September 11. “Majority of the ACC countries are agreed to shift the venue to UAE.

Though Sri Lanka Board showed interest to host the event following early reluctance. The ACC member countries have now decided to go ahead with the Asia Cup in UAE,” an official confirmed.

"Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to the UAE after extensive deliberation," the ACC in an hand out says.

The ACC is mindful of the passionate Sri Lankan fans, hence the final decision to change the venue has been very difficult but has been one that was deemed necessary.

However, the thoughts of all ACC members remain in solidarity with the cricket-loving nation of Sri Lanka.

The ACC remains committed to supporting the sport and all its fans and is deeply thankful for the unwavering efforts made by SLC in ensuring the tournament continues as scheduled.

Jay Shah, President, ACC said “every effort was made to host the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the decision to shift the venue to the UAE was taken after much deliberation".

The UAE will be the new venue while Sri Lanka will continue to retain hosting rights.

This edition of the Asia Cup is extremely important as it will help Asian nations prepare for the ICC World Cup, and I thank the SLC and the Emirates Cricket Board for their understanding and cooperation.

Shammi Silva, President, SLC said: “We were really looking forward to hosting our Asian neighbours in Sri Lanka for the much-anticipated Asia Cup.

While I fully stand by the ACC’s decision to shift the Asia Cup to UAE considering the current context and the magnitude of the event, Sri Lanka Cricket will work closely with the ACC and Emirates Cricket Board to ensure that we still have an exciting edition of the Asia Cup.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice-Chairman, Emirates Cricket Board: The Emirates Cricket Board takes great pride in UAE being named the new venue for the Asia Cup.

The ECB is always ready to help fellow Member Boards and the ACC and Sri Lanka Cricket have our full support.

He further said; we have the required infrastructure in place and look forward to welcoming the teams to the UAE.”