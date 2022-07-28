 
Thursday July 28, 2022
Haider named new PHF secretary

By Our Correspondent
July 28, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Hockey Association’s Secretary Syed Haider Hussain has been nominated to perform the functions of the PHF secretary in place of Asif Bajwa.

Earlier, Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar had appointed Saeed Khan as secretary PHF and even sent him the appointment letter. However, following a scathing criticism on Saeed’s appointment, Khokhar changed his mind and sent a video message from the UK while appointing Haider as acting secretary till the election.

