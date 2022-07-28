Haider named new PHF secretary

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Hockey Association’s Secretary Syed Haider Hussain has been nominated to perform the functions of the PHF secretary in place of Asif Bajwa.
Earlier, Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar had appointed Saeed Khan as secretary PHF and even sent him the appointment letter. However, following a scathing criticism on Saeed’s appointment, Khokhar changed his mind and sent a video message from the UK while appointing Haider as acting secretary till the election.
COPENHAGEN: Jonas Vingegaard made a triumphant return to Denmark on Wednesday following his victory at the Tour de...
KARACHI: Asian Shooting Confederation has set the dates for Asian Shotgun Cup 2023 that is to be hosted by Pakistan...
SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom: England’s women will be talked about “all over the world” said coach Sarina Wiegman...
LONDON: Sprint star Dina Asher-Smith announced on Wednesday she had withdrawn from the England team for the...
ISLAMABAD: The Asian Cricket Council is going to meet today in Dubai to decide whether Sri Lanka can still host the...
Ag AFPSydney: Olympic champions Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon return to the pool at the Commonwealth Games with a...
Comments