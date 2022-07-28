Gold above Rs150,000/tola mark

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs2,500 per tola on Wednesday to a new time high rate in the country as the rupee continues to fall against the dollar.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs152,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs2,143 to Rs130,315.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $3 to $1,721 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,600 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,371.74.

Jewelers said prices in the local market still remained lower by Rs3,500 per tola as compared with rates in Dubai gold market.