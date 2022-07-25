JI chief says KP facing lawlessness

MINGORA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq said Sunday nobody was safe in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) which has been hit by lawlessness and target-killings.

Speaking at a press conference, he said nothing has changed in KP in the last nine years since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf started ruling the province.

The JI chief came down hard on the political system in the country and said that it was time to hold an election instead of selection. Sirajul Haq said the money factor was very much there in the country’s politics and the loyalties of the legislators were being won over.

He believed that all the lawmakers would be in trouble if articles 62 and 63 were applied to them. The JI chief was critical of the politics being pursued by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and PTI.

“Both PDM and PTI are not working for the rights and welfare of the masses,” he added.

Sirajul Haq accused the present federal coalition government of making life miserable for the poor sections of society. “The rulers have shown no mercy to the state resources and the poor. All the institutions have been made hostage, and so are the people in general,” he added.