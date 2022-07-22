Fazlur Rehman warns Imran Khan: Behave or life will get tough for ‘youthias’

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman. File photo

BANNU: JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman Thursday alleged that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan came into power to destroy the country and warned that he should stay within limits, otherwise the coalition government will make life tough for his ‘youthias’.

Addressing a press conference in Mewakhel area, he said ousting Imran Khan from power was direly needed for the integrity of Pakistan and safety of the nation. “He (Imran Khan) wanted to divide Pakistan into three pieces but we jumped in and saved the country from disintegration,” Fazl claimed.

He said the PTI was celebrating victory in the Punjab by-polls but at the same time it was terming the chief election commissioner (CEC) partisan. He questioned why the verdict in the foreign funding case was being delayed.

Fazl said the courts had the powers to deliver justice but they could not take the rights and powers of the parliament. He said the coalition partners wanted to run the federal government with mutual consultation to steer the country out of crises.



Fazl expressed grave concern over the killing of important activists of his party in North Waziristan, saying it was ‘lamentable and condemnable’. “We express profound grief over the killing of our activists in North Waziristan and elsewhere. The tribal people have become refugees in their own country despite rendering great sacrifices for restoration of lasting peace in the region,” he said.

Fazl was accompanied by Akram Khan Durrani, Opposition Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Fazl said his party had allowed the entry of security forces into the erstwhile Fata for restoration of peace in the region. He said over 5,000 tribespeople were martyred and hundreds of thousands displaced during the Zarb-e-Azb military operation against the militants in the tribal areas. “We respect the institutions but the question arises as to why the tribal people are facing such a volatile situation despite restoration of peace,” he said.

“On the one hand, madaris (seminaries) are being dubbed the hub of terror, on the other hand their help is sought,” he said, adding that they would talk on the killing of innocent people in Friday’s congregations and stage a protest against the injustices after offering prayers.

He said they had advised the government to put forward new conditions to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stabilise the economy and price-hike and urged the government to take tangible steps for controlling the inflation.

Fazl said former speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and President Dr Arif Alvi violated the Constitution and, therefore, action should be taken against them.

Commenting on the PTI’s criticism of the government, he said the ousted PTI-led government had created a crisis in the country in its four-year tenure and “everybody expects us [coalition government] to fix all issues in four months.” He said the country was facing difficulties and there was no difference of opinion on this. He maintained that there was a need to end discrimination in the society.

Fazl said the end of Khan’s government was not the end of the government; instead, it was important for saving the country.