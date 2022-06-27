I ousted Imran, not foreign conspiracy, says Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, has said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was not removed through any foreign conspiracy as he claims, but it was him who was responsible for Khan's ouster. Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, Fazl said "the United States has denied sending any threat letter, then who is supposed to kill you? "I was the one who had conspired to remove Imran Khan from power,” he said.
