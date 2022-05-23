Impression someone powerful shouldn’t be created: Fazl

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Sunday said that politicians and institutions have to come on the same page in this critical situation in the country, adding that they [politicians] should not be given the impression that someone was powerful or above the law.

Addressing a tribal jirga and talking to media men on Sunday, he said that the coalition partners had unanimously decided that the incumbent government would complete the remaining term.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s previous government, Maulana Fazlur Rahman said it was untrue that the country was at the brink of bankruptcy. “It is the blessing of Almighty Allah that the country has survived,” he added.

He said the mess created by the previous rulers cannot be cleaned up in a day or two.“Even the next government would face problems to clear the mess left behind by the PTI rulers,” he stated.

The Maulana said the government needed support and encouragement from all and sundry to steer the country out of the prevailing mess. “This country belongs to all. If it sinks, everyone would be doomed. All the stakeholders including politicians, bureaucracy and armed forces should remain on one page in this hour of trial. No one should consider itself powerful and others weaker,” he remarked.

He said the world was ready to support the country. “China sent a letter to the government and assured full support in every sector,” he said. The Maulana spoke in detail about the merger of tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the miseries of the people of tribal districts. He said that even now after five years of the merger, a referendum should be arranged in the tribal district to know whether the tribal people want their old system or they were happy with the new one.

He said despite the merger of the tribal districts with the province, militant organizations would remain present in these districts and at times military operations would be launched against them, so that the presence of powerful institutions could be justified.

He said the tribal people were still homeless and the ones who returned to their native areas found that their houses had been damaged. “The displaced tribespeople are scattered from Karachi to Gilgit and many are living in Punjab. They are unable to return to their hometowns,” he said.

He said the people of the tribal belt were promised the moon. “Promises were made with them that they would be given Rs100 billion yearly for 10 years,” he said. However, the promises largely remained unfulfilled.

“Five years have passed since then. Someone should show me how much money was spent in these districts. Yes, it is true that some money was spent in certain areas. Some forts have been constructed there and a few mosques as well,” he said.