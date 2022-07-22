Zardari tried to create rifts between two brothers: Rashid

LAHORE: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that former president Asif Ali Zardari tried to create differences between two brothers, adding that Pervaiz Elahi will be the Punjab chief minister.

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rashid asked the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice and ensure immediate elections in Pakistan, local media reported. He said August 30 is the last date and the general elections should be announced before that.

Lashing out at the PMD government for increasing inflation, he said the plight of the masses has worsened and they are suffering financial problems. Pakistan is heading towards anarchy and fresh elections are the only way to avert the situation.

Rashid alleged that former president Asif Ali Zardari is trying to buy the consciences of the MPAs ahead of the crucial Punjab CM election. He said Asif Ali Zardari has caused a dent to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the recent Punjab by-polls.