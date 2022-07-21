150 percent Executive Allowance: ‘Discriminatory’ decision to be challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Officers belonging to Technical dept, Information, Accounts, Foreign Service and Office Management Group besides Economists have decided to challenge the government’s notification for granting 150 percent Executive Allowance before the higher judiciary. They termed this 150 percent allowance as highly discriminatory and in violation of the federal cabinet’s decision.

The officers belonging to different cadre groups are angry and dismayed over the federal government’s notification for granting 150 percent Executive Allowance. They were of the view that the powerful Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), known as former DMG officers, were enjoying perks and privileges while serving in provincial and now in the federal government on different key positions. They asked they have also passed CSS and other competitive exams but why they were still deprived of 150 percent allowance while performing the same key responsibilities. If 12 cadres are redundant in bureaucracy, then why these were made a part of bureaucracy and not abolished, they argued.

On the other hand, over 400 officers from the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, who were deprived of the Executive Allowance of 150pc, have decided to challenge the decision in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), terming it was discriminatory. They expressed serious reservations over the decision and claimed they have made major contributions to the ministry but, unfortunately, they were ignored, which is against the fundamental rights of the Constitution. A petition is being prepared in this regard and will be filed before the IHC. Meanwhile, these officers will observe a pen-down strike against the decision. They also urged the Chief Justice IHC to take notice of the issue.

On July 19, the Finance Ministry issued a notification for the grant of 150pc Executive Allowance to officers serving on basic pay scale of 17 to 22 and working in the Federal Secretariat, PM’s Office and President’s Secretariat. However, it excluded several officers from the Technical and Economist cadres serving under the same roof.