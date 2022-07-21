The people of Skardu are fed up with the poor condition of their local hospital. The uproar is due to the non-availability of doctors and lack of facilities. The machines installed in the hospital are out of order and medicines are often unavailable. Furthermore, the doctors and staff are not punctual, failing to keep to their required schedules.

Given the deplorable condition of the hospital, it should be handed over to the Pakistan Medical Commission. I request the CM Gilgit-Baltistan to take notice of this shameful situation and take action immediately.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu