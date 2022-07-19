 
Tuesday July 19, 2022
Peshawar

Couple shot dead

By Bureau report
July 19, 2022

PESHAWAR: A man and a woman were killed by unidentified armed men in the Jamil Chowk on Ring Road on Monday.Police said unidentified armed men opened fire on one Noor Mohammad of Bara and a woman. Both were killed on the spot.The armed men escaped after committing the crime.Police started an investigation into the double-murder case.

