Couple shot dead

PESHAWAR: A man and a woman were killed by unidentified armed men in the Jamil Chowk on Ring Road on Monday.Police said unidentified armed men opened fire on one Noor Mohammad of Bara and a woman. Both were killed on the spot.The armed men escaped after committing the crime.Police started an investigation into the double-murder case.
LAHORE: Hardluck story continued for PMLN in the constituency of its MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq where not a single time,...
BARA: Huqooq-ul-Ibad Welfare Foundation has demanded flayed the district administration for raiding its offices in...
PESHAWAR: In pursuance of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relations Department...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have announced to hold the Martyrs Day of the force on August 4 for which...
MANSEHRA: The tourists and passengers travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan remained stranded for...
HARIPUR: Two persons were shot dead in different parts of the district, police said here on Monday.The police quoted...
Comments