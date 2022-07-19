Three new PHC judges take oath

PESHAWAR: Three newly elevated judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) took the oath of their offices here on Monday.

All the three new judges appointed to the PHC belong to the judiciary and were serving as senior sessions judges in different districts of the province.Chief justice of the PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan administered the oath to the new additional judges — Justice Fazal Subhan, Justice Shahid Khan and Justice Dr Khurshid Iqbal.

The PHC judges, representatives of KP Bar Council, president, office-bearers and members of the high court/district courts along with principal officers attended the oath-taking ceremony.With the new induction, the strength of the PHC has reached 20.

Three judges Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel, Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan and Justice Muhammad Faheem Wali were elevated to PHC in February. The names of all the six judges were recommended by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan months back.

Later, a parliamentary committee, however, approved the names of three judges while despite being recommended by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, the names from the district judiciary were referred back to the commission for reconsideration on the basis of seniority.