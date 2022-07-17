Trader shot dead in Mardan

MARDAN: Unidentified gunman shot dead a medicine dealer near the PRC Market here on Saturday.

Police said the gunman killed Imtiyaz Ali at Shaheen Plaza in the PRC Market located close to Punjab Regiment Center (PRC) and escaped after the crime.

City police station officials registered the case and started an investigation.

Later, relatives of the deceased and traders placed the body at the Malakand Chowk on Mardan-Malakand road.

The protesters demanded security for the business community and the arrest of the killer. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully on the assurance of a police officer.