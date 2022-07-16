LHC restrains ACE from harassing Sheikh Rashid

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. File photo

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) from harassing former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Justice Farooq Haider of the LHC heard the petition filed against the summons of Sheikh Rashid and the court restrained the anti-corruption department from ‘illegally harassing’ the political leader.

The court further sought reply from other parties, including anti-corruption, on July 27. During the hearing, Sheikh Rashid’s lawyer took the stance that the land deal has been done and payment was yet to be made. Sheikh Rashid said that he still had possession of the land as the person who bought the land had to pay 80 percent.

It is pertinent to mention that Sheikh Rashid had been summoned by the anti corruption department today (Friday). Talking about the by-elections after the hearing, Sheikh Rashid said that only clean and transparent by-elections should be allowed. If Imran Khan gave the call, the result will not be good for anyone, he added.