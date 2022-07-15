We shouldn’t fight with establishment: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that let bygones be bygones, we should not fight with the establishment. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said that Imran Khan’s rally in Alipur was historic. Imran Khan is working hard to win the by-polls. “If the elections are rigged, Imran Khan will give a call for a long march,” he asserted.
Talking about the anti-corruption inquiry, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the cheque of the person who purchased his land had bounced. “Give me notice, I’m here, the land is mine and it is up to me whether I should sell it or not. I did not receive any notice. Yesterday, the media was informed that Anti-corruption department has called me.” He said the government withdrew his security the day before yesterday in a state of anxiety.
