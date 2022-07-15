Acting mayor visits Peshawar Central Jail

PESHAWAR: Acting Mayor of Peshawar Haji Muhammad Jameel celebrated Eid ul Azha with prisoners at Central Jail Peshawar and distributed sweets among them.

On the occasion, he was received by Jail Superintendent Masood-ur-Rehman Khattak and Deputy Superintendent Ayub Khan.

The Acting Mayor of Peshawar also visited the city to know the state of cleanliness and met with the citizen. The citizens expressed their satisfaction and said that the WSSP workers carried out excellent job on the occasion of Eid.

Later, the acting mayor also visited rehabilitation centre for the drug addicts in Nishtarabad and met with the patients and reviewed the facilities for them.