Thursday July 14, 2022
World

Bomb blast kills two in Myanmar

By AFP
July 14, 2022

YANGON: A bomb blast near a shopping mall in Myanmar’s commercial hub Yangon has killed two people and wounded eleven, rescue workers and local media said on Wednesday.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, as the country marked a public holiday for a Buddhist festival. "When we arrived there, injured people were scattered about and there was blood on the roadside," a member of a rescue team said.

