Wednesday July 06, 2022
Peshawar

Woman, cattle swept away by flood

By Our Correspondent
July 06, 2022

MANSEHRA: The flash flood swept away a woman and a dozen cattle in Balakot on Tuesday.

Rasham Jan, who was grazing her sheep and cattle, was swept away by flood at a local stream along with over two dozen cattle. The local divers are busy in search of her body.

