Animal import from Afghanistan: Landikotal residents protest hurdles

LANDIKOTAL: The residents here on Tuesday blocked Pak-Afghan highway at Charwagay Chowk to protest the alleged hurdles by border authorities to import sacrificial animals from Afghanistan.

Chanting slogans against the Customs authorities, the protesters, led by Jamaat-e-Islami Landikotal Ameer Murad Hussain Afridi and Muqtadar Shah Afridi, placed bounders on the road to block the flow of traffic.

Long queues of loaded and empty trucks, passenger vehicles and cabs were seen stranded on both sides of

the road.

Speaking on the occasion, Murad Hussain said the Afghan authorities had allowed the export of sacrificial animals to Pakistan, but the Torkham customs officials were least bothered to facilitate them.

Meanwhile, Member Provincial Assembly Shafiq Sher Afridi met border officials to resolve the issue, but to no avail.

The protesters threatened to reopen the road until the authorities allowed the sacrificial animals to enter Pakistan without any hurdle.