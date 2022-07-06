PHC Appointed

RAWALPINDI: General Musa Avsever, Commander of Turkish Land Forces called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army...
ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jaffaria urged the government Tuesday to ensure equal treatment to all citizens and...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two traffic police cops were martyred when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on them near New...
MANSEHRA: The tourists and commuters travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday stranded in...
SUKKUR: Hunters killed nine rare deer in village Rangilo near Chelhar town in Mithi in District Tharparkar on Tuesday...
