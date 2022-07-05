PLRA has int’l standard computerised system

LAHORE:The computerised system of Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) is in line with international standards and has the necessary security arrangements.

A few days ago, a user of the system tried to change the property rights through someone else's account, which has been taken notice of and action has been initiated. A five-member inquiry committee has been formed to probe the matter.

The IT, finance and other experts on the committee are examining the reasons that made the illegal activity possible. In addition, all mutations in the last six months will be reviewed from legal and financial point of view. In case of any violation of the law, disciplinary action was taken against those responsible for it. To prevent any such incidents in future, the IT department has taken all possible precautionary measures by detecting vulnerabilities in software which cause bypassing security codes.