CEAG decides to reserve a hospital for corona patients

LAHORE:Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired an important meeting of the Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) at the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare here on Monday.

The Minister took a detailed look at the corona situation across the province. CEAG members reviewed SOPs in connection with the increase in corona cases. The Minister said on this occasion that it was decided to ensure the use of masks.

It was decided to reserve a hospital in Lahore for the corona patients. It was also decided during the CEAG meeting to conduct random testing in cattle markets. It has been decided to activate Corona ward in PKLI. Public should strictly implement SOPs to protect from coronavirus on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Additional Secretaries Dr Asim Altaf, Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Dr Mahmood Shaukat, Dr Aslam Khan, Brig-Gen Kamal, Dr Somiya Iqtidar, Dr Hiya Gulzar and other members from the World Health Organisation, attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique suddenly reached Services Hospital Lahore. He visited the hospital's sanitation, medicine, medical treatment, AC system, doctor's attendance and waiting areas. MS Services Hospital Dr. Aamir Mufti also reached the spot. MS briefed the Minister about the treatment of patients. He inquired about the patients admitted in different wards and inquired about the medical facilities.

The Minister said on this occasion that medical facilities are being reviewed by visiting various government hospitals in Punjab. No patient in any government hospital in Punjab should have any problem.

MS Services Hospital has been directed to ensure cleanliness. Better treatment facilities should be provided to the patients in the government hospitals and better waiting areas should be provided to the relatives. Efforts are being made to ensure the attendance of doctors in government hospitals.

In a government hospital, doctors consider the treatment of patients as their duty as well as well as. Negligence in cleanliness will not be tolerated in any government hospital in future. Taking care of patients in government hospitals is the primary responsibility of MS.

MS should not be negligent on the issue of cleanliness. Government hospitals in Punjab will have to provide facilities to patients to make better treatment centers. We are responsible for the better treatment of every patient coming to the government hospital. We will try to provide maximum facilities to the patients coming in the government hospitals of Punjab.

Turkish Consul General meets ministerL: Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique met with Turkish Consul General in the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care.

The Turkish delegation included DG Health Turkey Dr. Salimi Klik, Arsalan Zameer Khan and others. Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary M Usman, Special Secretary Fatima Sheikh, Additional Secretary Dr Asim Altaf, Additional Secretary Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan, Director PI Dr Mukhtar Awan, Director DC Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi were present on the occasion. Dr. Allah and Additional Secretary Drugs Control Dr. Sohail were present.

Provincial Minister Salman Rafique presented a bouquet to the Consul General of Turkey. The Turkish delegation also visited various labs in the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care. Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan briefed the Turkish delegation about the facilities provided in the labs. Cooperation in the field of health was discussed between the Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and the Consul General of Turkey. Consul General of Turkey briefed on the details of the health system in Turkey.

Khawaja Salman Rafique praised the health system in Turkey. He said on this occasion that the Consul General of Turkey welcomes to the Department of Health. He appreciates the best health system in Turkey. Pakistan and Turkey are very close and very close Muslim friendly countries. We want to provide Turkish-style medical facilities to the people of Punjab. According to the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, efforts are being made to provide better health facilities to the people. Health department team is working day and night to provide better facilities to patients in government hospitals.

Consul General of Turkey has said on this occasion that we want to cooperate with the Punjab Health Department in the field of health. We will be happy to work with the Punjab government to provide better healthcare to the people of Punjab. We will also cooperate with the Department of Health with regard to corona vaccination. I am very impressed to see the modern labs in the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care. Later, Provincial Minister Khawaja Rafique and the Consul General exchanged commemorative shields.